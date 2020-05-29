Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White Appears To Be Dating Nina Dobrev

On Thursday afternoon, Olympic gold medalist Shaun White posted a new video to his Instagram account.

White – who grew to fame thanks to an incredible head of hair in addition to his talent – got a new haircut. Instead of a trained professional cutting his hair, though, he had someone else do it.

In the video of his haircut, fans spotted actress Nina Dobrev giving White the cut. It’s the first time the two have been spotted – publicly or in social media posts.

Immediately, fans flocked to social media to point out the two appear to be dating, or at least quarantined together.

Here’s the video, from White.

Not long after, Dobrev posted a photo of the couple together, further confirming they’re spending time together. “Adding to resume: hairdresser,” Dobrev said on Twitter.

White is one of the most-decorated athletes in the world – in both skateboarding and snowboarding.

During his last appearance at the Winter Olympics, he brought home the gold medal in the men’s halfpipe with a near-perfect run.

His first run earned him a score of 94.25, which had potential to win the whole thing.

It wasn’t that easy, however. White wiped out in his second run, and Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano scored a very impressive 95.25 in his second run, taking over first place.

White was nearly perfect in his final attempt, however. He scored a 97.25 out of 100, clinching the gold medal.