Olympic Sprinter Has Reportedly Been Killed At 29

Former Texas A&M star and Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart was tragically shot and killed in the Bahamas over the weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, Hart, 29, was gunned down after attempting to break up an altercation outside of a nightclub in Mount Hope, North Abaco around 2 AM early Saturday morning.

"The [police] report states a group of males got into a physical altercation in the parking lot when one male -- who left and returned with a gun -- opened fire, hitting Hart in the chest," TMZ wrote.

A suspect has reportedly been arrested an an investigation is ongoing.

An NCAA and SEC gold medalist at Texas A&M, Hart competed for his native Bahamas in the 100m dash, as well as the 4x400 relay.

"The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco," the Bahamas Olympic Committee said in a statement. "He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hart's family and friends at this time.