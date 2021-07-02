On Thursday night, the United States track and field team heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo took a massive hit.

According to multiple reports, star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for a banned substance the the U.S. Trials. As a result, she reportedly could receive a 30-day ban that would not let her compete as an individual at the Olympics.

Tyler Dragon of the Enquirer reported that Richardson tested positive for marijuana. “Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source,” he reported. “Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana.”

That’s right, Richardson might not be able to compete in the biggest sporting event in the world due to a substance that is legal across a significant portion of the United States.

Of course, fans were furious with the result. Golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac summed up everyone’s thoughts.

“Let’s stop suspending athletes for marijuana,” she said.

The 21-year-old Richardson won the 100-meter final in 10.86 seconds after winning her semifinal heat with a wind-aided 10.64 time. She dominated the field and was one of the favorites to win gold at the Olympics.

As it stands now she won’t be able to run in the 100-meter dash, according to Dragon. She may, however, be able to run in the 4×100-meter relay.

We’ll have the latest on Richardson as it becomes available.