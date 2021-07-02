Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message After Sha’Carri Richardson News

Since being disqualified from the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, track star Sha’Carri Richardson has found tons of support for other athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mahomes gave his vote of support for Richardson. He called the disqualification “trash” and said the powers that be should “just let her run.”

“This is so trash man… just let her run!” Mahomes tweeted.

Richardson revealed in an interview with Today that she consumed marijuana after finding out that her mother had passed away. She that she was in an emotional state at the time but acknowledged that what she did was against regulations.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the top runners in the United States, finishing first in the 100-meter dash for the Olympic qualifiers in Oregon before her performance was overturned.

In April, Richardson ran the 100-meter dash in a blazing 10.72 seconds – the sixth-fastest time for a woman ever recorded. She was expected to be one of the top contenders for a gold medal.

Thankfully, Sha’Carri Richardson is only 21 and young enough to contend for the Olympics in the future. She’ll be 24 for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

But unless her lawyers can help her through this massive hurdle, she’s going to have to sit this one out – no matter how much support she has from her fellow athletes.