Photo: Lindsey Vonn Says Her Dogs Were Attacked By A Porcupine

World champion skier Lindsey Vonn’s dogs had an unfortunate run-in with a porcupine over the weekend, she revealed this morning.

According to Vonn’s post, her two dogs were feeling mischievous and decided to chase after a porcupine. Apparently, they caught up to it, but things didn’t work out as the pooches planned.

“So… my boys got into some trouble over the weekend 😳🤦🏼‍♀️ They ran out of the house and chased after a porcupine… as boys do 🙄,” Vonn wrote. “Incredibly thankful that they are ok. I also greatly appreciate my family and friends for helping them make it home safe and the love and care that they got from White Pine Vet 🙏🏻 You guys are the best!”

Below are some pictures of the pups with porcupine quills stuck to their faces. Thankfully they were not seriously harmed.

Poor babies. Hopefully they learned their lesson though.

The outdoors can be fun, but don’t ever tangle with anything that has spikes. Things probably won’t work out well for you when all is said and done.