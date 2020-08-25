Photo: NBC News Crushed For Mistaken Usain Bolt Facebook Post

Earlier this week, reported emerged revealing former star sprinter Usain Bolt tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolt tested positive for the virus, but reportedly isn’t showing symptoms. That’s good news for the Jamaican track star that still holds several world records after his retirement.

Following Bolt’s diagnosis, NBC wrote about the star sprinter. Unfortunately, NBC News used the wrong photo to go along with the story.

The news outlet used a photo of actor Kevin Hart, instead of a photo showing Usain Bolt. NBC issued a correction in the story, blaming Facebook for the error.

“Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” the correction states. “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected.”

Hart played it off well with a post on Instagram.

“No comment ….. I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight…. I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever …. Shit just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule,” he said in the post.

“P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso,” he added.

It’s not a great look for NBC.