Photos: Meet The U.S. Olympic Boxer Who’s Going Viral

A United States Olympic boxer is going viral on social media after she got out of a positive drug test for an incredibly unique reason.

Virginia Fuchs, 32, will face no punishment after failing a doping test earlier this year. The US Anti-Doping Association determined that Fuchs’ positive test was a result of two substances transmitted by her boyfriend through sex.

The U.S. ADA announced its decision on Thursday night. It quickly went viral on social media.

USADA told Houston Olympic boxer @GinnyFuchsUSA,who tested positive for prohibited substance,was determined to have been ingested by her(unprotected sex)without fault or negligence&won’t face ineligibility.USA Boxing told Fuchs the USADA sanction of”No Fault”is the proper outcome pic.twitter.com/ez0gkS7fah — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 11, 2020

“I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo,” Fuchs announced on Twitter.

I’m relieved that once USADA completed an extensive investigation, they found that my case was unique and therefore gave me a No Fault ruling, allowing me to return to competition. This has been a huge lesson for me and now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo. — Ginny Fuchs (@GinnyFuchsUSA) June 11, 2020

Fuchs’ situation is certainly a first in the sports world, at least to the casual fan. She reportedly learned of her positive test in March and was cleared a couple of months later when the investigation determined it was her boyfriend who was taking the substances.

The 32-year-old boxer is a Houston, Texas native. She competed in the 2019 Pan American Games, winning a silver medal. Fuchs took home the bronze medal in the 2018 World Championships.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart released a statement on the decision – and public announcement – earlier this week.

“While the World Anti-Doping Code requires that this no-fault finding be considered a violation and be publicly announced, we strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases, should be considered no violation,” Tygart said. “We will continue to advocate for changes to the World Anti-Doping Code so that where there is no intent to cheat and no performance benefit, an athlete should not face any violation or unnecessary public attention.”

Fuchs can now thankfully turn all of her attention to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.