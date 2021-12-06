President Biden Has Made A Decision On The Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just two months away. But amid increasing political tensions between the United States and China, U.S. President Joe Biden has made a big decision.

In a meeting with the press on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration will not be sending diplomatic or official representation to the Olympics or Paralympics in Beijing. Psaki cited the ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang as a reason President Biden reached this decision.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” Psaki said.

The United States will still be sending its athletes to Beijing for the Olympic games. But there won’t be any official representatives in attendance to watch them compete live.

Bidding on the 2022 Winter Olympics was not something that most viable nations wanted to do in the first place. Only six bids were placed in total, but four backed out due to lack of funds or support.

Beijing wound up competing against the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan for the host rights. They wound up securing the successful bid by just a single vote from the IOC.

The last time the U.S. boycotted the Olympics was in 1980. A boycott this time around would disqualify the United States from competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Was this the right decision by President Joe Biden and his administration?