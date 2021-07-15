Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball.

It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Beal isn’t the only member of Team USA in jeopardy of not being able to play later this month. Jerami Grant is also in healthy and safety protocols. Now, Team USA is potentially considering cancelling an upcoming exhibition.

Per NBA insider Brian Windhorst, “discussions” are underway surrounding the possibility of cancelling USA’s game against Australia on Friday. This is yet another reminder the pandemic is not yet over.

Team USA is in a struggle with COVID as one player is out of Olympics (Brad Beal), another is in protocols (Jerami Grant) and now there are discussions underway about canceling tomorrow's game with Australia, sources tell @OlgunUluc & me — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 15, 2021

This is an unfortunate development for Team USA, who’d already been struggling so far during Olympic play.

USA men’s basketball began its exhibition play with a humiliating defeat at the hands of Nigeria. It then followed that up with a disappointing loss to Australia.

Team USA began finding its footing earlier this week when it beat Argentina. Now, it’ll have to readjust without Bradley Beal – and potentially Jerami Grant – in the lineup.

USA basketball has won three straight Olympic golds and is on a quest to win a fourth straight. For the first time in almost two decades, the odds are stacked against them.