Roger Federer Makes Decision On Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer nearly rekindled the magic earlier this month with his run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. At the age of 39, and after a serious knee surgery in 2020, the Swiss tennis star appears to be nearing the end of his historic career, but showed that he can still compete with the sport’s best players.

Unfortunately, the wear and tear of the grass court season on Federer’s weakened knee has prompted the 20-time Grand Slam winner to withdraw from this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Federer announced the decision on Tuesday, sharing a message with his fans and expressing his hope to return later this summer.

“During this grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer wrote. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been a honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!”

Federer’s announcement is disappointing for tennis fans, who had hoped to watch the 39-year-old compete for a gold medal at the Olympics one final time. However, many will find solace in the notion that he will try to return to the tour later this summer, perhaps for the final Grand Slam of the year, the U.S. Open.

Federer’s withdrawal should clear the way even further for world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to claim his first Olympics gold medal, as Rafael Nadal also opted out out of the Games. The 34-year-old Serbian won his third Grand Slam of the year, and record-tying 20th major title, last weekend at Wimbledon and will have a chance to continue his historic year in a few weeks time.

The men’s tennis slate at the Olympics is scheduled to get underway on July 23.