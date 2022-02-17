Russian Coach Reacts To Kamila Valieva’s Olympics Collapse

Over the past two weeks, no one in the Winter Olympics has stolen the spotlight like Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva.

Unfortunately, most of that attention has been negative. The gold medal favorite tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug on Christmas Day. Despite the positive test, she was still allowed to participate in the events.

The sporting world couldn’t stop talking about Valieva and whether or not she should be allowed to compete. The pressure appeared to finally catch up to her during her run in the women’s free skate competition.

After entering Thursday’s performance in the lead, Valieva saw her Olympic dream come to a crashing halt. She struggled during her final performance and finished the event in fourth place.

Following her performance, her coach Eteri Tutberidze was clearly not happy.

Here’s what she said, via The New York Times:

“Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me. Why? You let it go after that axel. Why?”

Valieva was too distraught to respond. The 15-year-old is clearly one of the best in her respective sport, but the weight and pressure of the moment appears to have been too much.

We likely haven’t heard the last of this situation.