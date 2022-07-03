Ryan Lochte Auctioning Olympic Medals: Sports World Reacts

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Ryan Lochte looks on after winning the Men's 200m Individual Medley during day 5 of the Phillips 66 National Championships on August 04, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Longtime United States Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte won a lot of medals over the course of his career.

Recently, the Olympic swimmer announced that he will be auctioning off his silver and bronze medals from the Summer Games.

The money will go to charity.

“I don’t want people to think I didn’t care about the medals,” Lochte told NBC Sports by phone Sunday. “I cherish them, but they’re just sitting in my closet collecting dust.”

The money will go to children in need.

“I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I’m going to be helping kids out,” he said.

That's a pretty cool move by the longtime United States Olympic swimmer.

Lochte's gold medals could go up for auction at some point, too.

The longtime United States swimmer has plenty of medals, after all.

Lochte has stayed very connected to the swimming world over the years.

Best of luck with the auction, Ryan.