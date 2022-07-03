Ryan Lochte Announces Decision On His Olympic Medals

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Ryan Lochte looks on after winning the Men's 200m Individual Medley during day 5 of the Phillips 66 National Championships on August 04, 2019 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte won 12 Olympic medals during his illustrious career, including six golds.

Now, the 37-year-old swimmer is auctioning off his six silver and bronze medals for charity. The "Ryan Lochte Collection" on RR Auction will run through July 21.

For Lochte, selling his non-gold medals and donating the proceeds is a better way of making use of them.

"I don’t want people to think I didn’t care about the medals,” Lochte told NBC Sports Sunday. “I cherish them, but they’re just sitting in my closet collecting dust.”

Lochte won silver in the 200 meter individual medley in Athens in 2004 and London in 2012 and also was part of a second-place 4x100 freestyle relay squad in London. He won bronze in the 200 and 400 meter individual medleys at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in the 200 meter backstroke in London.

All of the proceeds from this auction will go to the Jorge Nation Foundation, a non-profit that raises money "to send children stricken with a terminal or serious illness on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a destination of their choice."

Lochte said he will likely auction off his six gold medals for charity at some point down the line.