Serena Williams Announces She’s Playing In 2020 U.S. Open

Serena Williams’ pursuit of the all-time Grand Slam record is taking her to the 2020 U.S. Open.

In a Wednesday conference call, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced that she will return to New York for the U.S. Open. She gave her vote of confidence for the tournament hosts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“[I] really cannot wait to return to New York & play the 2020 U.S. Open,” Williams said. “I feel the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe.”

The U.S. Open is slated to begin August 31 and will be the first major tennis tournament since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. However, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Open be played without fans.

The U.S. Open is usually the fourth Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar. However, the French Open was moved to September and Wimbledon was canceled outright.

Serena lost in the Third Round of the 2020 Australian Open to Wang Qiang, putting off her effort of tying Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam wins.

A win at the U.S. Open would only allow her to finally tie Court’s record. It would also give her the second-most U.S. Open wins in history, tying Helen Wills Moody with seven.

Will Serena Williams win the 2020 U.S. Open?