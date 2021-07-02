Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have cemented her spot at the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant performance at United States trials in Oregon late last month.

The 21-year-old Richardson won the 100-meter final in 10.86 seconds after winning her semifinal heat with a wind-aided 10.64 time. She dominated the field and was one of the favorites to win gold at the Olympics.

However, she might not get the chance to run in Tokyo after all. According to multiple reports, Richardson allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

As a result of that failed test, her appearance at the Olympic Games later this month could be in jeopardy.

“American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson looks set to miss the Olympic Games after her US Olympic Trials performance was disqualified because she tested positive for a prohibited substance,” Jamaica Gleaner reported. “Richardson could serve a one to three-month suspension for the adverse analytical finding.”

Tyler Dragon of the Enquirer also reported that Richardson failed a drug test.

According to a source, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson failed a drug test and could miss Olympics. The @JamaicaGleaner was first. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Dragon reported Richardson tested positive for marijuana – not a performance-enhancing drug.

“Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source,” he reported. “Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana.”

It’s a brutal blow for Richardson, who was in the midst of her best season and looked primed for the podium in Tokyo.

We’ll have the latest as it becomes available.