Sha’Carri Richardson Has A Message For Her Critics

Sha’Carri Richardson received a one-month ban this week, after she tested positive for marijuana following her stellar performance at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. The 21-year-old sprinter had her sixth-fastest 100-meter dash time invalidated and now could miss out on this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Richardson made her first public appearance on NBC’s Today Show on Friday where she took full responsibility for her actions.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I know what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

But early on Sunday morning, Richardson sent out another series of messages on Twitter. She thanked her loyal fans for their unwavering support and also vowed to come back as soon as she could, with her sights set on the World Championships in 2022.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year,” Richardson wrote.

In her most recent tweet, Richardson spoke more generally to her followers, sharing that she’s not perfect.

“All these perfect people that know how to live life, I’m glad I’m not one of them!” the 21-year-old sprinter wrote.

Richardson became a fan favorite after her showing at Olympic Trials, so the news is a devastating blow for the 21-year-old. Many hoped that the rising American star would challenge legendary Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Tokyo this summer, after she ran the second-fastest women’s 100-meter dash in history last month.

At this point, Team USA plans to replace Richardson in the 100-meter dash with Jenna Prandini. If Richarson’s ban remains at its current length, she may be able to participate in the 4×100-meter relay team, but only if USADA allows her to do so.

Considering her meteoric rise over the last few years, Richardson still has the potential to compete for many years to come. Hopefully it won’t be long until we can see her back on the track, representing Team USA.