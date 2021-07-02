Analyst Getting Crushed For His Take On Sha’Carri Richardson News

USA track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson has received a one-month ban from the sport after she tested positive for marijuana use at the Olympic Trials. As a result, she will be unable to participate in the 100-meter dash — the race she won at last month’s trials.

With recreational marijuana use legal in a significant percentage of U.S. states (including Oregon where the trials were held), many people believe this punishment is overly harsh — especially since marijuana provides no competitive advantage.

Others believe the United States Anti-Doping Agency was justified in its actions.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, former NFL player and current TV personality Emmanuel Acho shared a head-scratching take on Richardson’s punishment news.

“Legalizing weed in track and field competition is all good if you’re running in a straight line,” Acho wrote. “Legalizing weed in track and field competition is terribly dangerous if you throw the javelin. Where do we draw line.”

This statement assumes that Richardson was under the influence of marijuana at the time of her Olympic Trial race last month. This, of course, is likely not the case. According to MedicalNewsToday.com, marijuana can be detected in urine tests 3-30 days after consumption.

Acho caught plenty of heat in the replies for this statement.

You think someone is smoking or popping an edible right before they run or throw a javelin? — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) July 2, 2021

I don't think the athletes will be doing bong rips as they warm up for the throw…. This is silly. — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) July 2, 2021

Because of this ruling, Richardson, 21, will most likely miss out on her Olympic dreams.

Although, there’s still a chance she could participate in the 4×100 relay event if the USADA keeps her ban at the minimum one month.