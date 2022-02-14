Sha’Carri Richardson Reacts To Controversial Winter Olympics Decision

It wouldn’t be a proper Winter Olympics without some controversy and this year’s games is offering plenty of it. And if there’s one person who knows a thing or two about Olympic controversy and isn’t afraid to weigh in, it’s Sha’Carri Richardson.

Over the weekend, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Olympics. Valieva tested positive for a banned drug less than two months ago.

This morning, Richardson weighed in, wondering why Valieva was allowed to compete when she wasn’t. Richardson chalked up the apparent double-standard to being “a black young lady.”

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady,” Richardson wrote.

Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady. https://t.co/JtUfmp3F8L — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) February 14, 2022

In 2021, Sha’Carri Richardson was among the favorites to win a medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But a positive test for THC forced her to accept a one-month ban from USADA.

Richardson later admitted that she took the drug to cope with the recent loss of her mother.

But USADA would not bend the rules for Richardson’s case and she was ultimately not selected to compete in the Olympics.

Time will tell if Richardson can find redemption on the race track. But if there’s one person with an axe to grind against Olympic drug rules enforcement, it’s her.