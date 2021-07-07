Sha’Carri Richardson Reacts To Olympic Relay Snub

Earlier this week track star Sha’Carri Richardson was informed that she would not be joining the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo this summer followed a positive test for a banned substance. It didn’t take long for her to respond.

Speaking to TMZ at LAX, Richardson admitted that she wasn’t completely bothered by the news since her team told her that was the likely outcome. She says that she accepts

“Honestly, that news didn’t bother me because me and my team were realistic, so we kind of figured that they would say that in the first place,” Richardson said. “I understand the situation that’s going on. So, I’m accepting of it, and I just know what I have to do moving forward in my career.”

Richardson was the considered by most to be the top U.S. contender for the 100-meter dash. But a positive test for THC resulted in a suspension.

Richardson later admitted to consuming marijuana to cope with the loss of her mother, resulting in the positive.

TMZ also asked if Richardson would be watching the 100-meter dash. Richardson replied that she’d be watching “some races,” but wouldn’t commit to watching any of the ones she would have been in.

Sha'Carri Richardson Unbothered By Olympic Relay Snub, 'I'm Accepting of It'https://t.co/D9TT0c4ihX — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 7, 2021

Sha’Carri Richardson is the fastest woman in America and one of the fastest women in the world.

This past April in Miramar, she posted a 100-meter dash time of 10.72 seconds. It was the fastest time of any woman in nearly five years, but only stood a few months before Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce went 10.63 seconds last month.

Richardson may not be able to compete at this year’s Olympics. But with her youth she should be eligible to compete for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.