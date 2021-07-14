Sha’Carri Richardson Receives Significant Endorsement Offer

Unfortunately for Sha’Carri Richardson, she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. She recently received a one-month ban because she tested positive for marijuana.

Though missing out on the Olympics must be a tough pill to swallow, some interesting opportunities are opening up for Richardson because of her current situation.

Earlier this week, Richardson was offered an endorsement deal from Dr. Dabber, an organization that specializes in making vape pens.

Dr. Dabber’s offer to Richardson was recently shared by TMZ Sports. The company is willing to offer her $250,000 for a spokesperson role.

In their offer letter, Dr. Dabber stated that it believes that cannabis could help athletes recover both physically and mentally.

“We were saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team, due to THC and missing the opportunity to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games,” Dr. Dabber said in a statement. “At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing.”

That’s a fairly strong offer for Richardson, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll accept it.

According to TMZ, a decision has not been made at this time by Richardson. It’s also unknown if this would be a multiyear contract.

One thing is certain: Dr. Dapper really wants Richardson on board.

