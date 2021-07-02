Sha’Carri Richardson Responds After Testing Positive Before Olympics

After qualifying for the Summer Olympics as a member of the Team USA track & field team, Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the games after testing positive for marijuana. Today, she responded to what happened.

Appearing on NBC’s Today, Richardson apologized and offered to take responsibility for what she did. She acknowledged that she knows she’s not allowed to do what she did, but wound up doing it anyway.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I know what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

Richardson explained that she ingested marijuana after being informed that her mother had passed away. She said that the news was very emotional for her and sent her into what she described as “emotional panic.”

But Richardson made it clear that she does not believe marijuana should be categorized as a performance enhancer.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s actions resulted in a one-month suspension and invalidated her performance at the Olympic qualifiers in Oregon. Team USA is slated to replace her on the 100-meter dash team with Jenna Prandini.

Richardson is one of the fastest women in world history. This past April, she ran the 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds – the sixth-fastest time for a woman in recorded history.

Many people were anticipating Richardson going stride for stride with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who posted the second-fastest women’s 100-meter dash in history last month.

Unless Richardson’s lawyers can pull of a 1980s-style “miracle,” she may have to wait another three years to compete in the Olympics again.