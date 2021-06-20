Sha’Carri Richardson Sends Clear Message Before Olympics

Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson cemented her spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant performance at last night’s trials in Oregon.

The 21-year-old Richardson won the 100-meter final in 10.86 seconds after winning her semifinal heat with a wind-aided 10.64 time. When she arrives in Tokyo next month, she’ll be trying to become the first U.S. women’s champion in the 100-meter since 1996.

Following her semifinal race, an out-of-breath Richardson sent a message in her interview, telling the world what to expect whenever she competes.

“I just want the world to know that I’m THAT girl,” Richardson said. “That every time I step on the track, I’m going to try to do what it is that me, my coach and my support team believe I can do.”

After winning the 100-meter dash, Richardson went and celebrated in the crowd with her grandmother, who she called “my heart” and “my superwoman.”

We’ll see what Richardson has in store at the Olympics. Thus far, the onetime national champion at LSU has been dominating the competition, which has to leave her supremely confident going up against the best in the world.