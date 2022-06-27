Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Racy Photo After Disappointing Weekend

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 25: Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the women's 200 meter first round during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

United States track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing weekend at the USATF Championships.

Richardson, a favorite in the 100M and 200M dashes, failed to qualify for the finals in both events.

Following the disappointing weekend, Richardson took to her Instagram to - literally - show her behind to her critics.

That's...one way to respond to the criticism following a poor weekend on the track.

Richardson did have a more appropriate message for her fans on Twitter.

"The fans I thank y’all and to my journey I love it because few could survive this 🥰I AM CHOSEN!!!" she wrote.