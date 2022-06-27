Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Racy Photo After Disappointing Weekend
United States track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing weekend at the USATF Championships.
Richardson, a favorite in the 100M and 200M dashes, failed to qualify for the finals in both events.
Following the disappointing weekend, Richardson took to her Instagram to - literally - show her behind to her critics.
That's...one way to respond to the criticism following a poor weekend on the track.
Richardson did have a more appropriate message for her fans on Twitter.
"The fans I thank y’all and to my journey I love it because few could survive this 🥰I AM CHOSEN!!!" she wrote.