Simone Biles Explains Her Situation: Sports World Reacts

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles' future in gymnastics is a bit unclear at the moment. That being said, she made it known on Monday night that she has not retired.

Biles responded to a tweet that read: "My daughter learned that @Simone_Biles retired today and she has cried literally for the last hour."

Biles wasted no time responding to that tweet. She wants the world to know that she's just taking some time to work on her mental health.

"I haven’t retired though just working on my mental health," Biles tweeted.

As you'd expect, Biles' fans were relieved to hear that she hasn't retired.

"Probably the best tweet I’ve seen. Ever," one person replied to Biles' tweet.

Another person tweeted, "So you’re saying that there’s a chance for a comeback?"

"I can completely understand mental breaks and absolutely love that you're taking care of yourself," a third person said. "My daughter wanted me to let you know she loves you and you inspired her to be in gymnastics."

Biles has won seven Olympic medals over the course of her career. She's tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast.

If Biles doesn't return to an elite level of competition, it won't change her legacy. On the flip side, a comeback would be add yet another great storyline to her career.