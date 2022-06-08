Simone Biles, Gymnasts File $1 Billion Lawsuit Against The FBI

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 09: Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Senior Women's competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center on August 09, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles and dozens of other women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking $1 billion from the FBI. They claim the FBI failed to stop Nassar when it first received word of the allegations against him.

FBI agents knew of Nassar's behavior in 2015. However, the agency allowed him to continue targeting women and girls for a little over a year. He eventually pleaded guilty in 2017.

According to Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, there are 90 claimants seeking money from the FBI for damages. This includes Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

Several gymnasts have already released statements on why they are so frustrated with the FBI.

"If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me," former Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy said, via ESPN.

The FBI has six months to respond to these claims.

So far, the victims have received $500 million from Michigan State because the university missed opportunities to stop Nassar. Additionally, the victims agreed to a $480 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.