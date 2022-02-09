Simone Biles Has A Message For Mikaela Shiffrin Amid Olympic Struggles

The 2022 Winter Olympics were supposed to be a chance for U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin to cement her place as one of the all-time greats.

Shiffrin entered the 2022 Winter Olympics needing just one more gold medal to have more than any alpine skier in United States history. Unfortunately, her first two events lasted a total of just 17 seconds.

Her first race was over just 11 seconds after it started when she crashed out in the giant slalom. Just a few days later, Shiffrin entered competition in the slalom – an event she’s dominated in the past.

Six seconds later, she found herself on the side of the course in disbelief. Shiffrin crashed out after just the third gate, leaving her without a completed run in arguably her best two events.

The sporting world was shocked by her swift exits in the events. Knowing exactly what Shiffrin is going through right now, U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles sent some love in her direction.

She posted a short message – three heart emojis – for Shiffrin late Tuesday night.

It’s impossible to know exactly what Shiffrin is going through as each person deals with things differently. However, Biles has some experience in that arena.

Biles had a similar experience at the Olympics just a few months ago. After struggling in the early going, she withdrew from a few events.

Shiffrin still has a few events left. We’ll have to wait and see if she can right the ship and compete at her highest level.