Look: Simone Biles Has Blunt Message For Her Doubters

Simone Biles isn’t just one of the most accomplished gymnasts the world has ever seen, she’s truly one of the best athletes of her generation.

Biles rose to stardom in 2016, winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics. She also has a whopping 19 World Championships gold medals since 2013.

Despite all of her accomplishments, Biles has dealt with her share of critics and naysayers. However, she uses their negative words as fuel for her own fire.

On Friday afternoon, Biles responded to a post from 2013 that claimed she would never be a good all-around gymnast. She revealed that she actually loves hearing from her doubters.

“Love the doubters. Makes me work harder,” Biles tweeted. “So funny because people use to s*** on me and my gymnastics big time! Never give up kids.”

Clearly, Biles is doing well for herself. During last weekend’s U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, she became the first woman to pull off the Yurchenko double pike in competition. She revealed that she was preparing to pull off that move months in advance.

“I’ve been doing it for months now, so I felt prepared and knew I was prepared,” Biles said. “It was just the initial landing out there in the arena. But once I did it, I felt a lot better.”

With the Tokyo Olympics currently set for this summer, we’re all hoping we’ll get to see Biles showcase her skills in front of the entire world.