Simone Biles’ Insane ‘Double Tuck’ Flip Video Is Going Viral

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles continues to show that she’s one of the greatest athletes in the world.

On Tuesday, the 27-time champion gymnast decided to test out something she hadn’t tried in nearly a decade: A double tuck. Consisting of back-to-back tuck jumps in one continuous motion, it’s an insanely difficult maneuver to pull off.

But for Simone Biles, a double tuck is just another tool in her arsenal. She proved as much in a video that has been going viral over the past 24 hours. Winding up with two backflips before reaching the springboard, she executes the double tuck before landing on the padding.

“Haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13,” Biles wrote on Twitter. “Here you go.”

haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 – here you go pic.twitter.com/B93QP4ALHc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 14, 2020

There are a lot people that we dub “World’s Greatest Athlete.” But if LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo or Roger Federer ever pull off a move like that, I’ll eat my shoes.

With athleticism like that, it’s no wonder that Biles has been one of the most dominant gymnasts in the world since making her senior debut in 2013. She’s claimed 25 medals – 19 gold – at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships over the past seven years.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she added four golds and a bronze while representing Team USA at the age of 19.

Seeing moves like that make us all the more eager for the Summer Olympics to finally come back. We can’t wait to see what Simone Biles has in store for us next.