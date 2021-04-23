Back in 2015, superstar gymnast Simone Biles signed an endorsement deal with Nike. Fast forward roughly six years later, and the four-time gold medalist has decided to end her partnership with the company.

Louise Radnofsky of The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news that Biles is leaving Nike for Athleta, an activewear brand owned by Gap Inc.

Athleta struck a deal with sprinting champion Allyson Felix in 2019 after she called out Nike for failing to support pregnant athletes. Even though Biles is joining Athleta as well, she didn’t have anything negative to say about her former sponsorship.

Instead, Biles highlighted why she felt now was the time to partner up with Athleta.

“I felt like it wasn’t just about my achievements, it’s what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids,” Biles said, via The Wall Street Journal. “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing.”

Simone Biles is leaving Nike for Athleta, a smaller activewear brand focused on women. “I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym.” News from @louiseradnofsky https://t.co/JNvnzCByB9 — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) April 23, 2021

Nike also released a statement on this matter, saying that it will “continue to champion, celebrate and evolve to support our female athletes.”

The exact terms of Biles’ contract with Athleta have not been released at this time. Nonetheless, we’re excited to see how this partnership plays out.