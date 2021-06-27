Simone Biles Has Message For Fans During Olympic Trials

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team finalized its five members for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday evening, paving the way for the main event on Sunday. Simone Biles and the country’s top women gymnasts will take the spotlight tonight with five more Olympic spots on the line.

Biles dominated in Day One of the competition, racing out to a 2.899 lead in the all-around. She posted the highest scores in three of the four disciplines on Friday night and now comfortably enters Sunday with an opportunity to qualify for her second Olympic Games.

Before she took center stage, Biles sent out a message to her faithful fans, thanking them for their unwavering support.

“Thanks for all the love, support and encouraging messages, you guys are the best. I truly appreciate it! LOVE YALL,” Biles tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

After her showing on Friday, Biles is a near lock to claim one of the two automatic qualifier spots on Sunday. Sunisa Lee currently holds second place, with Jordan Chilles and MyKayla Skinner close behind.

Biles entered the event as the heavy favorite as she continues to break barriers in gymnastics. Making the Tokyo Olympic team would be just the latest accomplishment to add to her storied career.

But, for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Champion, this trials has meant a little bit more, especially after the events of the past year.

“Going into this [Trials], I know exactly what to expect,” Biles, 24, said after she competed on Friday in an interview on NBC, per ESPN. “And I’m a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out, I was like tearing up and crying and the girls were like, ‘Are you OK?’

“And I’m fine, it’s just I can’t believe the time is here. It’s been five years. I’m grateful.”

Biles will try to lock up her spot on the Tokyo Olympic team tonight. The event begins at 8 p.m ET on NBC.