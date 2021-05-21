Video Of Simone Biles Training For Olympics Is Going Viral

After capturing four gold medals and a bronze for the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Simone Biles is ready to bring home more gold in Tokyo this summer. And judging by her training alone, she’s gonna be the favorite in almost everything.

On Friday, the NBC Olympics Twitter page posted a recent video of Biles training. During podium training, she attempted a Yurchenko double pike, one of her signature moves.

And with as much grace as we’ve come to expect from the 24-year-old gymnast, Biles landed it flawlessly. Her teammates could be heard clapping while others were simply speechless.

The video itself has over 16,000 views in less than an hour. The tweet received hundreds of likes and retweets in just a few minutes after going up. And the comments are endlessly praising Biles too.

“Could watch her perform all day,” one fan replied.

“Goat status,” replied another.

“She is otherworldly!!!!!” a very excited fan wrote.

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS. 😮 #USClassic@Simone_Biles @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/S9YsasXoXu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 21, 2021

In the years since taking the world by storm in Rio, Simone Biles has continued to demonstrate just how dominant she is in her sport.

Biles has won gold medals in the all-around competition nine straight tournaments. She’s also won six gold medals for vault, four gold medals for balance beam, one gold medal for uneven bars, and eight gold medals for the floor.

Not since Michael Phelps has one athlete seemed like such a lock to dominate every competition.

2021 could be the year that Simone Biles further cements herself as the gymnastics GOAT.

