Simone Biles Reacts To History-Making Performance On Vault

Over the weekend, Simone Biles made history by landing the Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition. The feat was so impressive that it took the 24-year-old gymnast time to process.

Biles became the first woman in gymnastics history to land the double pike in a competition when she did so on Saturday at the GK U.S. Classic. The gravity-defying vault stunned the sports world as the four-time Olympic gold medalist continued to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport.

Not only were fans in disbelief at Biles’ double pike, but the gymnast herself still couldn’t believe what she’d done, almost 48 hours later.

“I’m sorry but I can’t believe I competed a double pike on vault,” Biles tweeted on Monday night.

I’m sorry but I can’t believe I competed a double pike on vault — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 25, 2021

Here’s another look at the incredible Yurchenko double pike from Biles, courtesy of NBC Olympics:

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN 👑 Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.@simonebiles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/j07ZweBZ8H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

Biles went on to win in her first gymnastics meet since October 2019 thanks to her vault performance. Although she looked shaky in other areas, particularly on the uneven bars, the 24-year-old set herself up well for the upcoming Olympic season.

Despite the accomplishment of landing the double pike, Biles remains frustrated with the degree of difficulty value that International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) gives the skill. FIG assigned a 6.6 to the move but the 19-time World Champion thinks it should hold a value of 6.8.

“There’s no point in putting up a fight because they’re not going to reward it the correct value, but that’s OK,” Biles said Saturday of the vault, via NBC Sports. “They’re both too low, and they even know it, but they don’t want the field to be too far apart. … They had an open-end Code of Points [instituted in 2006], and now they’re mad that people are too far ahead and excelling.”

Whether FIG decides to change the difficulty value or not, all eyes will be on Biles this summer at the Tokyo Olympics.