Simone Biles’ Response To Medals Question Is Legendary

Simone Biles is one of the most-decorated athletes in the history of the gymnastics – and she know that very well.

However, she doesn’t know it as well as you would assume. In an interview with Vogue this week, Biles attempted to answer how many medals she’s taken home from between the Olympics and World Championships.

Let’s just say she was a few medals shy of her official count. The superstar gymnast said she’s won 25 medals when in fact she’s actually won 30.

“I should probably memorize this answer, but it keeps changing,” Biles said to Vogue in the article. The most!” someone called out. “Yeah, I do have the most,” Biles said. “I think it’s at 25, but I’m not really sure. I would have to google it.”

Simone Biles is only 23 and has already lost track of how many medals she's won (30) Legend 😂 pic.twitter.com/RTR0z2esfG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

During the questionnaire, a fan asked Biles about being one of the only black gymnasts in the sport.

“Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts,” she said. “So whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them. I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, If she can do it, I can do it.”

She’s become an absolute must-watch in the sport. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait at least until next year to see her compete at the Olympics.

She’ll be the favorite for Gold once again.