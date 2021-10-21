Simone Biles Shares Honest Admission On Current State

Over the summer, many of us were first introduced to the concept of the “twisties,” a debilitating issue that many gymnasts deal with during aerial events. Simone Biles, perhaps the greatest Olympic gymnast in history, had her 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place this past Summer, largely derailed by the issue.

After the vault event in which she lost her place in the air, she withdrew from a number of events. She’d return for the individual balance beam towards the end of the Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal.

Biles dealt with a serious emotional toll entering the Tokyo Games, even before the twisties situation. She was among those assaulted by Larry Nassar, and spent much of the last few years bringing that situation to light. After the Olympics, she said that she probably shouldn’t have been in the 2020 Olympics, but she wasn’t going to let Nassar “take that joy away from me.”

We’ve probably seen the last of Biles on the Olympic stage, with her legacy as an all-time great more than secure at this point. On Thursday morning, during an appearance on TODAY, Biles admitted that she is still dealing with the twisties, and that she’s currently “scared to do gymnastics.”

“I’m proud of myself and I’m happy that I can be a leader for the survivors.” –@Simone_Biles to @hodakotb pic.twitter.com/fYp0VUrwSZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2021

Biles is currently on tour, doing mostly floor routines. She is not doing aerial twists though, and discussed her ongoing mental health struggles.

“Everything else weighs so heavy. I watch the girls do it, and it’s not the same… To do something that I’ve done forever, and not being able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy,” an emotional Biles told Hoda Kotb.

“I love this sport so much, but it’s hard, I’m sorry. And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years, to go through everything that I’ve gone through, and put on a front, I’m proud of myself, and I’m happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everyone speaking up. So I’m happy to be a voice for them, but we go through our own things. It’s hard, but with the twisting…it will come back, but I’m still scared to do gymnastics.”

Hopefully Simone Biles can overcome the twisties soon, and get back to performing in the sport that she loves at the highest level.

[TODAY]