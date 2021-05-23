Simone Biles is one of the most accomplished gymnasts we’ve ever seen, but the Olympian continues to astound us and make history. At today’s U.S. Classic in Indianapolis, she became the first woman to pull off the Yurchenko double pike in competition.

This week, we saw Biles nail the move during training for the event. The incredible vault drew amazed reactions from the likes of LeBron James and others around the sports world.

“The Yurchenko double pike starts with a somersault with a half-turn onto a springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the diving table and two revolutions in the air in pike position, with knees straight and the body bent at the waist,” David Barron of the Houston Chronicle explained this week. As wild as that description is, watching a human being do it is even crazier.

There is also a difference between pulling something off in training, and doing it with the bright lights upon you. Of course, for Biles, making history on the biggest stages in her sport is nothing new.

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN 👑 Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.@simonebiles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/j07ZweBZ8H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

“I’ve been doing it for months now, so I felt prepared and knew I was prepared,” she told Barron, of nailing the Yurchenko double pike during Friday’s practice. “It was just the initial landing out there in the arena. But once I did it, I felt a lot better.”

Simone Biles vaulted onto the national stage in 2016, at the Rio Olympics. She took home four gold medals, winning the Women’s artistic team all-around competition with Team USA, the individual all-around medal, the vault, and the floor exercise competition. She also took home bronze in the balance beam.

She also has an incredible 19 World Championships gold medals, dating back to 2013.

Today was her first competition since the fall of 2019, making it even more incredible. She has a chance to really cement her status as perhaps the greatest gymnast of all-time during this year’s Olympic games in Tokyo, which are scheduled to take place from July 23 through August 8.