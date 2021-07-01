Soprts World Reacts To Alex Morgan’s Strong Message

Earlier this week, the organizers for the Tokyo Olympics made a very controversial decision about that sparked a strong statement from United States Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan.

The IOC suggested nursing mothers would be allowed to bring children to the Olympics “when necessary.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the IOC effectively communicated its new rule.

On Wednesday, Morgan revealed she’s still waiting to figure out if she can bring her daughter with her to Tokyo. She wrote a very stern message for the IOC after its decision.

“Still not sure what when necessary’ even means,” Morgan wrote. “Is that determined by the mother or the IOC? We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is NECESSARY. I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in 7 days.”

She was hardly the only one questioning the new rule. Teammate Megan Rapinoe also had a message for the IOC on social media.

The general reaction from fans on the topic is outrage. Why is the IOC making the decision on whether it’s necessary for nursing mothers to bring their children with them to Tokyo?

It seems like that should be a decision made by the mothers themselves. The IOC has not responded to Morgan’s comments at this time.

The Olympics officially kicks off on July 23.