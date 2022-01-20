Sports Media World Reacts To Big Olympics News

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are going to look a bit different. It was announced on Wednesday that NBC Sports will not send any of its announcing teams to China due to COVID-19 concerns.

Greg Hughes, the senior vice president of communications for NBC Sports, explained the decision in a phone interview.

“The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Hughes said, via USA TODAY. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”

The expectation was that NBC Sports would have broadcasting teams in Beijing for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding, but those plans have obviously changed.

As you’d expect, this announcement shocked a lot of media members.

“Maybe we… should not have the Olympics,” Jashvina Shah said in response to the news.

ESPN’s Sarah Spain had a simple response to this announcement, tweeting “WOW.”

Maggie Hendricks of Bally Sports had the same exact reaction.

NBC’s Mike Tirico will be in China for the opening ceremony on Feb. 4, but he’ll then fly back to Los Angeles so he can be a part of the network’s coverage for the Super Bowl.

Although this is an unfortunate situation, we’re all hoping the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics gives the sports world something to cheer about.