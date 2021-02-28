Sports World Is Speculating About Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KO) notched a huge (and relatively easy) win in the ring yesterday, retiring Avni Yıldırım (21-3, 12 KO) in the third round to retain his super middleweight titles. With Canelo running out of challengers, boxing fans are getting antsy for a prize fight with the only man to ever beat him: Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO).

Following Canelo’s win, ESPN Ringside posed the question “If this fight (Canelo vs. Floyd Mayweather) happened now, who’d win?” And based on the responses – over 1,000 and counting – it’s pretty clear that people have strong feelings about it.

“Probably Canelo, but if they were both in their primes… I’d have to take Floyd,” one fan responded. “The formula to beat Canelo is speed and defense, and there was no one better at that than Prime Floyd.”

“canelo,” wrote another. “if they were both in their primes then it’s a tougher convo”

At 44 years of age, Floyd Mayweather is no spring chicken. He hasn’t fought a professional bout since his TKO win over Conor McGregor in 2017.

But that isn’t to say that Mayweather doesn’t have an interest in returning to the ring. He was scheduled for an exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul before the fight was postponed.

However, unlike his fights against Conor McGregor and Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez is a professional boxer in his prime. While Mayweather got the better of Canelo in 2013, Canelo was still in his early 20s, and many would argue that he’s gotten a lot better since that decision loss.

And if the price is right – which you know it will be – would “Money” Mayweather really turn it down?

Would you be interested in seeing Canelo and Floyd Mayweather fight again?