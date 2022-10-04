Sports World Pays Tribute To Legendary Summer Olympics Figure

Great Britain's Derek Redmond (l) limps around the track towards the finish line after tearing his hamstring as his dad Jim (r) races after him to offer help and consolation (Photo by S&G/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images Archive/Getty Images

Jim Redmond, the father of former British sprinter Derek Redmond, has passed away. He was 81 years old.

Redmond became a beloved figure during the 1992 Olympics because he helped his injured son cross the finish line in the 400 metres semi-final.

Derek tore his hamstring on the back straight during this event. He hobbled as far as he could before his father offered him a shoulder to lean on.

This moment between father and son is being shared this Tuesday in honor of Jim Redmond.

As you'd expect, the sports world is quite emotional over this moment from 1992.

"One of the most inspirational & emotional moments I think I've ever seen in sport," David Boles tweeted. "RIP Jim Redmond. Bless you, sir."

"Oh man. I am SOBBING at my desk right now," Amanda Parris said. "Parent goals forever. RIP Jim Redmond."

"This always gets me sobbing real bad," one person said.

"This gets me every time," another person wrote. "Sad to hear."



The Olympic Games released a statement on the passing of Jim Redmond.

"Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim," the Olympics said. "Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history."

This moment will live on forever, make no mistake about it.