Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Record Performance

On the final night of U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, 21-year-old Sydney McLaughlin stole the show with her breathtaking performance in the 400 meter hurdles.

After a lengthy delay due to the heat in Eugene, Oregon, McLaughlin and the rest of the 400m hurdles field took to the track after midnight ET on Monday. The 2016 Olympics semifinalist was expected to be the favorite coming in, but needed to square off against 2016 gold medal winner Dalilah Muhammad to punch her ticket to the Tokyo Games.

McLaughlin got the better of the duel, running a flawless race and breaking Muhammad’s world record in the process. The 21-year-old posted a time of 51.90, becoming the first woman ever to break 52 seconds in the 400m hurdles. McLaughlin’s showing was so impressive that she would’ve qualified for the Olympics Trials in the women’s regular 400 meter dash.

“I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” McLaughlin told NBC Sports after her record-breaking race.

Sydney McLaughlin (@GoSydGo), just SMASHED the women’s world record in the 400m Hurdles. The first *ever* under 52 seconds! Simply amazing! pic.twitter.com/Y653NeQRFl — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 28, 2021

How fast is the 51.90 for 400m hurdles that Sydney McLaughlin just ran? Beyond a world record, running 51.9 for the flat 400 was good enough to qualify for the Olympic trials in that event…. — Steve Magness (@stevemagness) June 28, 2021

We had to come back to for a late evening session but it’s been worth it. We saw Sydney McLaughlin set a world record in the women’s 400 M hurdles, JuVaughn Harrison win the high jump & long jump, and Athing Mu run the fastest women’s 800 m in the world this year. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/42X0cQhCBD — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) June 28, 2021

After her showing at this weekend’s U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, McLaughlin instantly became the favorite for the gold medal in the event later this summer in Tokyo. Her most likely competition will come from Muhammad, who has run the second and third-fastest times in history. The 31-year-old ran a time of 52.42 on Sunday night.

Although the two hurdles stars have had their fair share of battles over the years, Muhammad was the first one to embrace McLaughlin after her world record performance.

“There’s no animosity or hard feelings,” McLaughlin said. “We have to have each other to have these world records.”

Last three 400m hurdle championship finals between Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin: 2019 USAs

1. Muhammad 52.20 WR

2. McLaughlin 52.88 2019 Worlds

1. Muhammad 52.16 WR

2. McLaughlin 52.23 2021 US Olympic Trials

1. McLaughlin 51.90 WR

2. Muhammad 52.42 — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) June 28, 2021

Anna Cockrell, who won the NCAA 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles titles, finished third and also punched her ticket to this summer’s Olympic Games.

With McLaughlin leading the charge, the women’s 400m hurdles will be a must watch event later this summer in Tokyo.