Sports World Reacts To Olympic Sprinter's Tragic Death

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 25: A boat sails past the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Rings on March 25, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Following yesterdays announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed to 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, IOC officials have said they hope to confirm a new Olympics date as soon as possible. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart passed away. He passed away after being shot outside of a nightclub in the Bahamas.

Per multiple reports, Hart was trying to break up a fight outside of the club. One male allegedly returned to the scene and fired a shot at Hart.

Hart, a former Texas A&M star, was transported to Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry released a statement on this heartbreaking development.

"This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man," Henry said. "Words can't describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."



This is without a doubt one of the saddest stories the sports world has dealt with this year.

The Bahamas Olympic Committee has released a statement on Heart's tragic death.

"The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco," the statement read. "He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country."

Hart had a very successful career, winning the 4x400m relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championship and the 100m at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championship.

Our thoughts are with Hart's family and friends at this time.