Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles Lawsuit News

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Several women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, are seeking a settlement from the FBI worth over $1 billion due to the way the agency handled the allegations against Larry Nassar.

According to multiple reports, the FBI knew of Nassar's behavior in 2015. However, Nassar wasn't arrested until the fall of 2016.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting multiple gymnasts. He also received a sentence of up to 125 years on three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Unsurprisingly, the sports world is hoping the gymnasts seeking this settlement from the FBI receive what they're asking for.

"And they better get every penny from this," one person tweeted.

"$1 billion isn't enough," another person said.

Settlements regarding this situation have been reached in the past.

More than 300 women and girls reached a $500 million settlement with Michigan State because the university missed opportunities to stop Nassar. Additionally, the victims agreed to a $480 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Only time will tell if these gymnasts receive the $1 billion they're seeking from the FBI.