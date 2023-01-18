Sports World Reacts To The Allyson Felix Announcement
United States track and field legend Allyson Felix has been presented with a major honor by her alma mater, USC.
USC announced on Wednesday that it is naming its track and field complex after Felix.
"Our track & field team will now compete on a field named after USC alum, 11-time Olympic medalist and activist @AllysonFelix!" the announcement reads.
"She deserves this so much," said Alabama student journalist Ashlee Woods in response to the news.
"This is the best news I’ve heard all week!" said one USC alum. "I have always looked up to @allysonfelix and now to see the track named after her—what an incredible honor. So well deserved! Fight On!"
"LEGENDS ONLY," said another fan.
Felix was a star at USC before beginning her international track career. The Los Angeles native won seven individual and team Olympic gold medals, in addition to three silvers and one bronze.