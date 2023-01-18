Sports World Reacts To The Allyson Felix Announcement

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Allyson Felix of Team USA reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women's 400m Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

United States track and field legend Allyson Felix has been presented with a major honor by her alma mater, USC.

USC announced on Wednesday that it is naming its track and field complex after Felix.

"Our track & field team will now compete on a field named after USC alum, 11-time Olympic medalist and activist @AllysonFelix!" the announcement reads.

"She deserves this so much," said Alabama student journalist Ashlee Woods in response to the news.

"This is the best news I’ve heard all week!" said one USC alum. "I have always looked up to @allysonfelix and now to see the track named after her—what an incredible honor. So well deserved! Fight On!"

"LEGENDS ONLY," said another fan.

Felix was a star at USC before beginning her international track career. The Los Angeles native won seven individual and team Olympic gold medals, in addition to three silvers and one bronze.