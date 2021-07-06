Sports World Reacts To The Sha’Carri Richardson News

Earlier this month, star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson received a one-month ban after she tested positive for marijuana.

The positive test came following her stellar performance at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. The 21-year-old sprinter recorded one of the fastest times run in the world this year, but saw that result invalidated.

It’s a brutal break for Richardson, who was the United States’ best hope for a medal in the event. There was some hope that she would be able to run in the 4×100-meter relay.

Unfortunately, those hopes came crashing down on Tuesday afternoon. Richardson was not selected for the 4×100-meter relay team and will not be able to race in the Olympics later this summer.

The sporting world – including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – was devastated to hear the news.

Lol that is so crazy man…smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/dc1zwOSsRT — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Richardson apologized for the positive test. “I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I know what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

The USATF issued a statement about it’s decision.

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” USATF said in a statement Tuesday.

The Olympics officially kicks off on July 23.