Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Has Reportedly Been Found

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 25: A boat sails past the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Rings on March 25, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Following yesterdays announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed to 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, IOC officials have said they hope to confirm a new Olympics date as soon as possible. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

In May, Jordyn Poulter of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team reported her Olympic gold medal stolen. This was after her car was broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim.

In a surprising turn of events, Poulter's medal has been found.

Poulter's stolen medal was found on Monday night, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Maria Carrillo and Noe Hernandez, the owners of Noel Barbershop, found Poulter's medal in a discarded plastic bag. Although she's out of town, she was informed of this discovery.

The police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect in Jordan Fernandez.

According to court records, Fernandez has been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, and bringing or sending a controlled substance into jail. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Poulter has not yet commented on this situation.