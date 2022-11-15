Sunisa Lee Announces Decision On Her Gymnastics Future

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

United States gold-medal winning gymnast Sunisa Lee has her sights set on Paris 2024.

In a decision that Lee said "weighed on me for a really long time," the Auburn University sophomore announced Tuesday that this will be her final season of collegiate gymnastics.

At the end of the year, she'll return to elite gymnastics and work to defend her gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine, and a dream that rows in tandem with going to the Olympics," Lee said. "I've learned so much about myself, true teamwork and community during my time here.

"With that being said, this will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet, and to be the best teammate I can be."

Lee won the individual all-around gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She was also part of the United States' silver medal-winning team and earned a bronze in the uneven bars.

Lee won a gold in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around at the NCAA Championships in 2022.