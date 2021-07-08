Look: Team USA Basketball Reveals Its Uniform

With the Tokyo Olympics less than two weeks away, Team USA revealed its uniforms for the men’s basketball team.

The squad opted to go with all blue set of Nike threads, with white lettering across the chess that reads “USA” along with each player’s chosen number. In the upper-left corner of the jerseys, an American flag patch is prominently featured.

Each member of Team USA got to choose which number they’ll wear during the stint in Tokyo in a few weeks. Here’s what each star ended up with:

No. 4 – Bradley Beal

No. 5 – Zach Lavine

No. 6 – Damian Lillard

No. 7 – Kevin Durant

No. 8 – Khris Middleton

No. 9 – Jerami Grant

No. 10 – Jayson Tatum

No. 11 – Kevin Love

No. 12 – Jrue Holiday

No. 13 – Bam Adebayo

No. 14 – Draymond Green

No. 15 – Devin Booker

The nine players that are with Team USA right now debuted the uniforms in a photoshoot this week. Here’s a closer look at stars Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant sporting the jerseys.

Booker, Holiday and Middleton have yet to arrive to Team USA camp as the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks compete in the NBA Finals. A possible Game 7 could be played on July 22, which will be just three days before Team USA’s opening preliminary round game against France.

Only three players (Durant, Love and Green) have played for Team USA in the Olympics before, so the group is fairly green. However, the roster features plenty of high-powered talent on both sides of the ball, which will make the squad the favorite at this summer’s Games.

Team USA will begin its pursuit of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 22 at 8 a.m. ET against France. The complete opening round schedule can be found here.