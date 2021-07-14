Look: How Much Team USA’s Olympic Outfits Cost

The Tokyo Olympics are less than two weeks away and Team USA is making the final adjustments to travel across the Pacific Ocean and compete against the world’s greatest athletes. At least one important matter has been decided upon: the group’s attire for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony.

Team USA has revealed the outfits that its representatives will wear on opening night of the Games in Tokyo. Ralph Lauren earned the honor of providing the pieces for the team, which consist of a blazer, a shirt, a pair of jeans and a scarf.

Team USA’s primary outfitter also spared no expense when it came to the attire. Combined, the price of the four pieces adds up to $1,029.50.

The navy blue blazer unsurprisingly runs the highest, with a price tag of $695. The jeans cost $195 and the blue-and-white striped shirt runs for $89.50. The star-spangled scarf is the cheapest accessory of the bunch, going for $50.

Team USA’s roster is made up of 613 athletes that will compete across a variety of disciplines at the end of month and into early August. With a group that size, there will be over $631,000 worth of Ralph Lauren merchandise handed out, just for the Opening Ceremony.

The outfitter will also debut its new RL COOLING jacket at the upcoming Games, which includes a device that allows those wearing it to self-regulate the temperature. The battery-powered device, located on the back of the neck, creates a cooling sensation for the wearer.

“The way in which we dress, cannot only look great, but be great,” Ralph Lauren said, per USA TODAY Sports. “We all have to become more conscious, that we can push the boundaries, that we can bring about innovation to solve problems in new ways.”

Catch Team USA wearing the outfits at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23.

