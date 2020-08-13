United States Paralympian Has Passed Away At 43

Team USA has announced the death of a United States Paralympian.

Anthony Zahn, a para-cyclist and a longtime national team member, has tragically died at the age of 43.

The former Team USA member won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games Beijing 2008. He began his career as a Para-cyclist in 2005 years after learning he had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a degenerative neuromuscular disorder.

Zahn passed away on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Today we mourn the loss of a talented member of our Paralympic family. Anthony’s dedication and passion for cycling was unparalleled as he worked tirelessly to carve out an illustrious 25-year career as an athlete and two-time Paralympian. After retirement, he remained committed to mentoring, coaching and inspiring the next generation of Paralympic athletes. His influence, pursuit of excellence and spirit will be remembered,” Ian Lawless, the director of U.S. Paralympics Cycling, said.

Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Anthony Zahn who passed away on Friday. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2020

A memorial ride has been scheduled in Zahn’s honor by his wife, Liz Bernstein. The ride is scheduled to take place in Mill Valley, California on Sept. 12. It’s set to take place on his favorite route.

Our thoughts are with Anthony’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.