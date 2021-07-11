Team USA Reveals Its Starting 5 For First Exhibition

Saturday night gave fans a first look at the Team USA men’s basketball team. With it, head coach Gregg Popovich revealed his initial starting lineup for the Tokyo Olympics.

Popovich and the Team USA men’s basketball coaching staff gave Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal the start in the back court. Jayson Tatum got the start at small forward while Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo manned the front court.

As noted by NBA reporter Anthony Slater, the starting five should excel on both the offensive and defensive end. The starting lineup is full of elite scorers and defenders.

“Team USA’s starters tonight in exhibition opener: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo,” Slater said via Twitter. “I think that five might be able to score and defend a bit…”

The starting five and rest of Team USA men’s basketball’s exhibition game versus Nigeria has already begun. You can catch the action on NBC Sports.

Team USA men’s basketball will compete in several exhibition games before the actual Tokyo Olympics begin on July 25 against France. It will then take on Iran on July 28 and the Czech Republic on July 31 before the men’s quarterfinals begin Aug. 3. If Team USA advances to the men’s gold medal game, which it should, that will take place on Aug. 6. As long as the superstars play like they should, America should win gold in men’s basketball when all is said and done.